BRIEF—Puma Biotech and Bixink link up on Nerlynx marketing in South Korea

Biotechnology
1 May 2020

Puma Biotechnology and Bixink Therapeutics, a new South Korean company working in the field of anti-cancer drugs and digital therapeutics, have entered into an exclusive agreement under which Bixink will commercialize Nerlynx (neratinib) in South Korea.

Bixink will be responsible for seeking the requisite regulatory approval and, once approved, for commercializing Nerlynx in South Korea.

Under the terms of the agreement, Puma will receive upfront and milestone payments of up to $6 million, as well as significant double-digit royalties on the sales of Nerlynx in South Korea.

Neratinib is approved in the USA for both the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-positive breast cancer following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy and HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and is marketed in the USA as Nerlynx.

