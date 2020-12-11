Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—Puma presents OS data for neratinib

Biotechnology
11 December 2020

Puma Biotechnology has presented final overall survival (OS) data from the Phase III ExteNET trial testing neratinib in HER2-positive early stage breast cancer.

Presented at the 2020 Virtual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, results from the trial were also  published in the journal Clinical Breast Cancer.

Chief executive Alan Auerbach said: “Descriptive analyses suggest that neratinib may be associated with longer overall survival in subgroups of clinical interest and in the high-risk patient subgroup with residual disease after neoadjuvant therapy who are at a high risk of disease recurrence.”

He added: “These newly published data demonstrate that neratinib provides a clinically-meaningful reduction in the risk of recurrence and CNS recurrence and provides a very important option for these high risk patients.”

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