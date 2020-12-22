Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Ragwitek approved in Canada

Biotechnology
22 December 2020

Danish immunology specialist ALK Abello 0has won Canadian approval for its once-daily allergy treatment Ragwitek (Ragweed allergen) in five year olds and over.

The product has been shown in Phase III trials to be effective against moderate to severe ragweed pollen allergies, and has been approved in Canada since 2014 for adults.

Ragwitek is a sublingual immunotherapy, which works by targeting the allergy trigger and the underlying cause of the allergy, leveraging the body’s immune system.

The product was approved in the USA in 2014, under a collaboration deal with Merck & Co, which was subsequently terminated.



A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






