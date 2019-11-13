Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Reimbursement for Rubraca in Italy

Biotechnology
13 November 2019

US biotech Clovis Oncology has announced that the Italian Medicines Agency has approved Rubraca (rucaparib) for reimbursement in Italy.

The PARP inhibitor will soon be available as an option for monotherapy maintenance treatment for adults with relapsed, platinum-sensitive high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer that has responded to platinum-based chemotherapy.

Rubraca is indicated for eligible patients regardless of BRCA status, which means it can be prescribed for women who harbor a BRCA mutation or who are BRCA wild-type.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Clovis Oncology's Rubraca now reimbursed and available in Spain
2 March 2020
Biotechnology
PARP inhibitors too costly as maintenance therapy in ovarian cancer, says report
2 October 2017
Biotechnology
Second indication for Rubraca approved in Europe
25 January 2019
Biotechnology
Rocky road for Rubraca but Clovis remains confident
20 June 2022


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze