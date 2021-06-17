Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Reimbursement nod for Taltz in the UK

Biotechnology
17 June 2021

The UK’s reimbursement agency has provided a positive final decision for Eli Lilly’s Taltz (ixekizumab) in active ankylosing spondylitis and active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Both recommendations are for use in the later-line setting, and will open up a path for the product to be used broadly in England and Wales in these indications.

The product was approved in June 2020, based on findings from the Phase III COAST V, COAST W, and COAST X trials.

Lilly UK senior medical director Jyun Yan Yang said: “Many patients living with axSpA suffer from chronic back pain and associated functional disability, which has a detrimental impact on their quality of life. We’re very pleased that NICE is recommending ixekizumab as a new treatment option.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
EULAR 2019: Lilly's Taltz bests Humira in PsA
13 June 2019
Biotechnology
Investors shun Lilly despite positive Taltz results and deal with Avidity
23 April 2019
Biotechnology
Positive efficacy data boosts bid to broaden Taltz label
16 June 2017
Biotechnology
Lilly reveals initial Phase III Results for ankylosing spondylitis
13 February 2018


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze