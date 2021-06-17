BRIEF—Reimbursement nod for Taltz in the UK

The UK’s reimbursement agency has provided a positive final decision for Eli Lilly’s Taltz (ixekizumab) in active ankylosing spondylitis and active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Both recommendations are for use in the later-line setting, and will open up a path for the product to be used broadly in England and Wales in these indications.

The product was approved in June 2020, based on findings from the Phase III COAST V, COAST W, and COAST X trials.

Lilly UK senior medical director Jyun Yan Yang said: “Many patients living with axSpA suffer from chronic back pain and associated functional disability, which has a detrimental impact on their quality of life. We’re very pleased that NICE is recommending ixekizumab as a new treatment option.”