Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—ReNeuron cleared to resume RP trial

Biotechnology
1 October 2021

UK cell-based therapeutics developer ReNeuron Group edged up 1.6% as it provided an update this morning on the company's Phase IIa clinical evaluations for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (RP), an inherited, degenerative eye disease.

Further to the update on  9 June 2021, the company has received regulatory approval to restart the study in all geographies. Recruitment for the study has resumed, with two patients scheduled to be treated in October and all remaining patients expected to be treated by the end of 2021.

Given this, the company now expects to present early efficacy data on the expansion cohort in first-quarter 2022 and remains on track for advancing the programme into the next clinical trial by the end of 2022.

Chief executive Olav Hellebo commented: "We are pleased to be back on track, having received the required regulatory approvals and now recruiting in all our target geographies for our Phase IIa clinical trial of our hRPC cell therapy candidate in retinitis pigmentosa."

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Darrin Disley-led Mogrify extends Series A financing to $46 million
2 October 2023
Biotechnology
UK doctors call for approval of off-label use of Avastin for wet-AMD
25 February 2015
Biotechnology
China's Gracell leaps on news of an up to $1.2 billion M&A deal
26 December 2023
Biotechnology
Price tag in range of $3 million deemed fair for Orchard's new gene therapy
31 October 2023


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze