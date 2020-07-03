Saturday 18 April 2026

BRIEF—Rexgenero appoints chief medical officer

Biotechnology
3 July 2020

Privately-held UK cell therapy specialist Rexgenero has appointed Dr Gilbert Wagener as senior vice president and chief medical officer.

In this new role, he will be responsible for cell therapy development, clinical and medical activities, and regulatory strategy.

Mr Wagener has more than 20 years of experience in global drug development for cardiovascular and immune-mediated indications.

Prior to his role at Rexgenero, Mr Wagener was a senior partner at TranScrip Partners, where he was the strategic lead on several drug programs.

This involved work on assets at various stages in the drug development life cycle and leading on due diligence, development strategy, proof-of-concept (PoC) and Phase I–III clinical studies across several auto-immune disease indications, including PoC and development strategy for a cell therapy candidate for CLI.

Prior to that, he held a number of senior roles at Genzyme, now a subsidiary of Sanofi.

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