BRIEF—Roche's giredestrant misses Phase II goal

Along with its first-quarter financials results on Monday, Swiss pharma giant Roche revealed that the Phase II acelERA trial on giredstrant did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival in people with a certain form of advanced breast cancer.

However, efficacy data were encouraging with a more pronounced benefit in patients with higher dependence on estrogen receptor activity.

Overall survival data are still immature.

The acelERA trial is the second randomized trial following the Phase II coopERA trial in the neoadjuvant setting where giredestrant demonstrated improved efficacy and good safety.

Giredestrant is being investigated in further clinical trials for patients with first-line metastatic breast cancer and early breast cancer.

Results from the acelERA trial will be presented at a medical meeting later this year.