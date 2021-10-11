Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Russia recommends RA drug olokizumab for COVID-19 of any severity

Biotechnology
11 October 2021

The Russian Ministry of Health has issued the 12th version of the Temporary guidelines for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

This time the expert analysis resulted in a significant expansion of olokizumab usage in clinical practice.

Olokizumab is the first in Russia novel genetically engineered biological drug developed by R-Pharm, one of the country’s leading biotechs.

In the new document, olokizumab is additionally included in treatment regimens for mild and critical COVID-19 patients in hospital setting.

To compare, the drug was previously recommended to treat patients with moderate severity only.

Secondly, the maximum dosage has been expanded: it is now possible to use up to 256mg in a single injection.

Based on successful research results in rheumatoid arthritis, olokizumab received market authorization in the Russian Federation in May 2020.

Taking into account the variability of SARs-CoV-2 virus strains and clinical profiles of patients, R-Pharm team continues to study efficacy and safety of olokizumab: in May 2021 Phase III clinical trials were rolled out to evaluate high dose IV administration in COVID-19 patients with hyperinflammation.

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






