Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—Samsung Biologics partners with Kurma on biologics

Biotechnology
23 October 2023

South Korean contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Samsung Biologics and Kurma Partners, a European venture capital firm in healthcare and biotechnology, today announced a strategic partnership for the development and manufacturing of biologics for Kurma Partners’ portfolio companies.

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, Samsung Biologics will provide customizable chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) development services for Kurma Partners’ portfolio companies to streamline the gene to Investigational New Drug (IND) process, de-risk uncertainties in CMC, and accelerate the lead candidate selection through entry into first-in-human studies with seamless transitions along further clinical development.

The portfolio companies will be able to leverage Samsung Biologics’ state-of-the-art facilities, proprietary technology platforms, and CMC-related expertise.

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