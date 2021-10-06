Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—Sanofi next stop for Valeria Fantin

Biotechnology
6 October 2021

French drugmaker Sanofi has named Valeria Fantin its new global head of oncology research.

Sanofi becomes the eighth company that Dr Fantin has worked for in her 17 years in the industry, having spent just a year in her latest role as vice president, oncology research at US biotech major Gilead Sciences.

Having started out at Merck & Co in 2004, Dr Fantin has also worked at Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, ORIC Pharmaceuticals and Zai Lab before starting at Gilead last year.

She will lead Sanofi’s efforts in immunotherapy and molecular oncology research in her new position.

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