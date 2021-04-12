Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Sanofi to build new vaccine facility in Singapore

Biotechnology
12 April 2021

French vaccines specialist Sanofi is to invest 400 million euros ($476 million) over five years in the creation of a manufacturing facility in Singapore.

The new site will enable Sanofi to produce innovative vaccines on a large scale for the Asian market, as well as respond quickly to future pandemic risks.

The firm said its new factory will utilize several “fully digitalized modules” that allow production of three to four vaccines simultaneously, with the flexibility to use multiple manufacturing technologies.

Sanofi already has production facilities in Europe and North America. The new site is expected to become a regional “center of excellence” for the firm.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Additional manufacturing capacity for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
11 June 2021
Biotechnology
Nicola Groth named Osivax CMO
26 January 2024
Biotechnology
ABL Europe acquires Transgene's production asset
4 February 2016
Biotechnology
Neovacs and Stellar Biotech sign joint venture agreement to create Neostell
12 May 2016


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze