Thursday 18 June 2026

BRIEF—Sarepta presents strategy at JPM 2024

Biotechnology
10 January 2024

Sarepta Therapeutics has provided a corporate update and outlined clinical and commercial progress at the 2024 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The company currently has a market capitalization of about $9 billion, with four marketed therapies generating over a billion dollars in annual revenue.

Looking forward to the year ahead, Sarepta said it would announce clinical data for its next-generation RNA-based therapy, SRP-5051, a candidate for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Other priorities are to improve R&D productivity, including a novel new capsid and approaches to clearing pre-existing antibodies.

More on this story...

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Sarepta's Phase II study with Duchenne candidate SRP-5051 looks encouraging
30 January 2024
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Sarepta halts development of Duchenne drug as Elevidys soars
11 November 2024
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Sarepta regains momentum as trial hold is lifted
6 September 2022
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Sarepta leaps on mainly positive SRP-5051 results in patients with DMD
4 May 2021


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