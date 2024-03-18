Thursday 18 June 2026

BRIEF—Selvita moves into biologic drug discovery and development services

Biotechnology
18 March 2024

Pre-clinical contract research organization Selvita has expanded its services portfolio and entered the field of biologic drug discovery and development.

The Polish company has added comprehensive therapeutic antibody discovery and development capabilities to its portfolio.

Selvita will open a new research site in Wroclaw, Poland, where it will rent labs and necessary infrastructure.

The company plans to initially contract 16 highly experienced scientists, formerly at Pure Biologics, specializing in antibody engineering. The intention is to double the firm’s headcount within the next three years.

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A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.






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