BRIEF—Senior appointments at Enara Bio

UK-based biotech Enara Bio has announced new appointments to its senior research team, bringing specialized expertise and leadership in immunotherapy.

The firm has appointed Mark Creighton-Gutteridge as VP and head of research. Dr Creighton-Gutteridge was formerly senior director, head of biology, oncology cell therapy R&D at GlaxoSmithKline.

In addition, Rachel Abbott has been appointed as head of TCR pipeline and Dark Antigen research, joining the company from Adaptimmune, where she was head of pipeline cell biology.

Enara is working on proprietary T-cell receptor and “Dark Antigen” platforms, with the goal of developing targeted cancer immunotherapies.