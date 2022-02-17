BRIEF—ShouTi launches discovery engine for small molecule mission

Sino-American company ShouTi is introducing its discovery engine – Basecamp Bio – to help achieve its aim of creating new oral small molecule treatments for chronic disease using targets currently dominated by biologics.

Basecamp Bio is a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to fueling ShouTi’s pipeline and pursuing drug discovery partnerships.

By integrating unique insights, skills, technological know-how and experience, Basecamp Bio seeks to navigate the complex challenges of membrane protein structure-based drug discovery. Its mission is to prosecute the most challenging structure-based drug discovery targets, including G-protein coupled receptors, and deliver discovery assets to ShouTi’s development pipeline.

In addition, Basecamp Bio will explore selective partnerships to tackle high value targets pursued by the biopharmaceutical industry.