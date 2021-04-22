Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—SII sets prices for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
22 April 2021

The Serum Institute of India (SII) said yesterday it welcomes the recent announcement made by India’s Ministry of Health and Finance Ministry to accelerate India’s vaccination drive.

The promising directives will help to scaleup vaccine production, and allow state governments, private hospitals, and vaccination centers to procure vaccines directly.

For the next two months, SII will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production.

Going ahead, 50% of the firm’s capacities will be served to the government of India's vaccination program, and the remaining 50% of the capacity will be for the State governments and private hospitals.

The SII said it would sell the AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) vaccine to the country’s state governments at 400 rupees ($5.30) per dose and to private hospitals at 600 rupees ($7.95).

“Furthermore, owing to the complexity, and urgency of the situation it is challenging to supply it independently to each corporate entity,” noted a SII statement, adding: “We would urge all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
EC publishes COVID-19 vaccine contract with AstraZeneca
29 January 2021
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Argentina second to back AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
31 December 2020
Biotechnology
Daiichi Sankyo in deal for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Japan
5 February 2021
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca adds to EU's vaccine shortages woes
25 January 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze