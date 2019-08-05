Thursday 18 June 2026

BRIEF—Silence Therapeutics appoints new manufacturing head

Biotechnology
5 August 2019

British RNA interference specialist Silence Therapeutics has appointed Jørgen Wittendorff as head of manufacturing, a newly-created role. He will be responsible for process development and manufacturing.

Mr Wittendorff was formerly senior director, CMC manufacturing and product supply, at Ablynx. He has over 25 years of experience in the development of pharmaceutical products.

Chief executive David Horn Solomon said: “In his new role, Jørgen will be able to critically contribute to the manufacturing efforts to progress Silence’s three significant sets of assets in gene silencing siRNA: SLN124, for the treatment of iron overload disorders, SL360, for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, and SL500 with partner Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, for the treatment of complement-mediated disorders.”



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