BRIEF—Skyhawk Therapeutics completes new $133 million investment round

Biotechnology
14 September 2021

Privately-held US biotech Skyhawk Therapeutics today announced that Fidelity Management & Research Company has led a $133 million oversubscribed investment round in Skyhawk, along with other major investors.

This brings total equity funding plus partnership capital in the company to over $600 million thus far, with potential future milestones of over $20 billion plus ongoing royalties.

"This investment round strengthens Skyhawk's capacity to advance our internal pipeline of drug candidates deep into the clinic," said Bill Haney, co-founder and chief executive of Skyhawk Therapeutics.

"We are delighted that investors support our novel platform, a strong foundation from which to advance a series of our internal drugs for patients, even as we expand our work making drug candidates for our pharma collaborators,” he added.

