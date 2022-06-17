Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Skyrizi first IL-23 inhibitor to win FDA approval for Crohn's

Biotechnology
17 June 2022

AbbVie has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Skyrizi (risankizumab-rzaa) as the first and only specific interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor to treat moderately to severely active Crohn's disease (CD).

Thomas Hudson, senior vice president, research and development, chief scientific officer, said: “We are proud to offer the first new treatment option in six years for moderately to severely active CD, which may provide patients with a meaningful level of endoscopic improvement.

“With more than 30 ongoing or planned trials in inflammatory bowel disease, AbbVie is committed to advancing the standards of care for patients by exploring and investing in research for those living with immune-mediated, gastroenterological conditions.”

