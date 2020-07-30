Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Spring Bank and F-star to merge

Biotechnology
30 July 2020

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and F-star Therapeutics have agreed to merge, and will begin operating under the name F-star Therapeutics.

The new firm will boast an immuno-oncology pipeline of multiple tetravalent bispecific antibody programs, as well as SB 11285, a STING (STimulator of INterferon Gene) agonist in Phase I/II development.

Spring Bank stockholders will receive two separate contingent value rights related to the firm’s STING agonist and STING antagonist programs.

Chief executive Martin Driscoll said: “After an extensive and thorough review of Spring Bank’s strategic options following the termination of our Phase IIb hepatitis B development program earlier this year, we are thrilled to announce a proposed combination with F-star Therapeutics.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Hunt for novel biologics leads AstraZeneca to deal with Nona
23 May 2024
Biotechnology
China's Gracell leaps on news of an up to $1.2 billion M&A deal
26 December 2023
Biotechnology
F-star inks new licensing deal with Takeda
5 July 2023
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca extends cell therapy interests with new licensing deal
11 December 2023


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze