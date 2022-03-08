BRIEF—Staquis authorization withdrawn in Europe

The European medicines regulator has withdrawn its marketing authorisation for Staquis (crisaborole) in atopic dermatitis.

The therapy was not launched in the region, as Pfizer failed to secure the required level of reimbursement following approval in March 2020.

Marketed as Eucrisa, the treatment is widely used in the USA, at a price of around $3,000 per year, following approval there in 2016.

While there are other PDE4 blockers still in development, newer entrants have been more successful, notably IL-4 and IL-13 blocker Dupixent (dupilumab).