Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Stelis Biopharma completes $195 million financing

Biotechnology
24 March 2021

Stelis Biopharma has completed a series B and series C fund raise for a cumulative amount of $195 million.

The firm said it was now “well-positioned to pursue its growth initiatives and scale its business model.”

The Indian company will use the money to help build out its contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) business, including the establishment of a process development lab and vaccines infrastructure.

As part of the financing round, Bengaluru-based firm Strides will demerge and list its biopharma business under the Stelis name, with shareholders taking a third of the newly-formed entity.

The firm said it was “getting into its growth phase and witnessing strong customer traction for its CDMO offerings including vaccines.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Cipla and Ethris partner for the development of mRNA-based therapies
30 December 2022


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze