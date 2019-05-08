Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—Sumitomo Dainippon to open regenerative meds/cell therapy business in San Diego

Biotechnology
8 May 2019

Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma plans to open a new office in San Diego, California, in June 2019.

The new office will be responsible for advancing product development, building a network, exploring new research seeds, and gathering technological information for the regenerative medicine/cell therapy business in the USA.

Upon opening, it will be staffed by several persons and operate as a branch office of the Japanese drugmaker’s US subsidiary Sunovion Pharmaceuticals.

Hailed as one of the leading biotechnology clusters in the USA, San Diego is home to numerous academic institutions and affiliated research laboratories, biotech venture businesses, and biopharmaceutical companies, making it an ideal base for product development, collaborative network building, and information gathering for the regenerative medicine/cell therapy business.

Sumitomo Dainippon is working on six R&D projects for neurological disorders, eye diseases, and other serious medical conditions in the regenerative medicine/cell therapy fields, in collaboration with academic institutions and biotech venture businesses.

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