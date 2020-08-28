BRIEF—Synthego raises $100 million in series D round

Californian genome engineering firm Synthego has raised $100 million in a series D financing led by new investor Wellington Management, bringing total private funding to more than $250 million.

The company said it would use the money to expand the capabilities of its platforms, which are designed to produce standardized CRISPR reagents and engineered cells for use in research and development.

The company has also recently appointed Robert Deans as chief scientific officer and John Tan as chief operating officer.