BRIEF—Tahamtan Ahmadi named CMO at Genmab

Fast-growing Danish biotech Genmab has appointed Tahamtan Ahmadi to the newly-created position of executive vice president and chief medical officer, head of experimental medicines.

Dr Ahmadi joined Genmab in 2017 and previously served as the company’s senior vice president, head of oncology.

In this new role, which he will assume next month, Dr Ahmadi will lead research, discovery, regulatory and medical activities.

Before joining the company, Dr Ahmadi was head of experimental medicine and early development oncology at Janssen. While there, he led the global development of Darzalex (daratumumab), which the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary has developed in partnership with Genmab.