BRIEF—Taysha offers healthy progress update

Biotechnology
1 February 2021

US biotech Taysha Gene Therapies has provided an update on its strategic priorities and provided a business outlook for 2021.

The gene therapy company expects Phase I/II biomarker and preliminary clinical data for TSHA-101 in GM2 gangliosidosis in the second half of 2021 and by year-end 2021, respectively.

Taysha also plans to initiate a US Phase I/II trial for TSHA-101 in GM2 gangliosidosis in the second half of 2021 as well as Phase I/II studies for TSHA-118 in CLN1, TSHA-102 in Rett syndrome and TSHA-104 in SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome by year-end 2021.

Additional programs will advance into IND-enabling studies, and the company will add more indications to its pipeline.



A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






