BRIEF—Teva debuts autoinjector device for Ajovy in USA

Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries today announced the availability of an autoinjector device for Ajovy fremanezumab-vfrm), a preventive treatment of migraine in adults that thus far was available as a pre-filled syringe.

With this news, Ajovy is now the only long-acting anti-CGRP injection with the option of dosing four times per year using either the autoinjector or pre-filled syringe.

The Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC or “list price”) for the Ajovy autoinjector is $603.20.

Actual costs to individual patients and providers for the autoinjector are anticipated to be lower than WAC because WAC does not account for additional rebates and discounts that may apply.

Savings on out-of-pocket costs may vary depending on the patient’s insurance payer and eligibility for participation in the assistance program.

In addition to the USA, the Ajovy autoinjector is currently available in Germany and should soon be available in other select European markets.