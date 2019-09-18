Wednesday 15 April 2026

BRIEF—Themis raises 40 million euros for Chikungunya vaccine

Biotechnology
18 September 2019

Austria’s Themis Bioscience has raised 40 million euros ($44 million) in a series D financing round led by new investors Farallon Capital and Hadean Ventures, with additional money from existing investors including Merck & Co.

The money will be used to accelerate the company’s Phase III trial program for its Chikungunya vaccine, MVCHIK, and to support further expansion into oncology indications using its measles vaccine vector platform.

The Viennese firm is also collaborating with Merck & Co to develop undisclosed vaccine candidates, and has initiated an immuno-oncology project, with the first therapeutic candidate due to enter the clinic this year.



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