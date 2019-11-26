Thursday 18 June 2026

BRIEF—Third approval for Keytruda in first-line NSCLC in China in less than a year

Biotechnology
26 November 2019

US pharma giant Merck & Co’s mega-blockbuster anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

This new indication was granted full approval based on overall survival (OS) findings from the pivotal Phase III KEYNOTE-407 trial, including interim data from an extension of the global study in Chinese patients.

With this third first-line approval in NSCLC in less than one year, Keytruda is now the first anti-PD-1 therapy approved in China in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of squamous and non-squamous NSCLC, as well as in the monotherapy setting for appropriate patients with NSCLC (tumor proportion score [TPS] ≥1%), according to Merck.

More on this story...

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European nod for Keytruda in front-line head and neck cancer
20 November 2019
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Keytruda recommended for inclusion in UK's CDF
30 May 2017
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Keytruda steps towards first-line lung cancer dominance
12 April 2019
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Merck submits Keytruda for first-line lung cancer approval in USA
4 May 2018


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