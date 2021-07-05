Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Transine Therapeutics appoints new chief executive

Biotechnology
5 July 2021

Cambridge, UK-based Transine Therapeutics has appointed Jan Thirkettle as chief executive.

Dr Thirkettle was formerly chief development officer at Freeline Therapeutics, overseeing a novel AAV manufacturing platform, and previously held multiple senior positions at GlaxoSmithKline.

Transine, which is working on a novel class of therapeutic RNAs based on its SINEUP platform technology, recently raised $12.5 million in a seed financing round co-led by Takeda Ventures and the Dementia Discovery Fund.

Board chairman Robbie Woodman said Dr Thirkettle’s “expertise in guiding biotechnology ventures across all stages of development and his deep scientific knowledge will be crucial in the development of Transine’s pipeline of novel mRNA-targeted therapeutics, initially focused on central nervous system and ophthalmology indications. We are thrilled to have him join.”


