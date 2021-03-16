Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Tremfya effect in PsA still going at two years

Biotechnology
16 March 2021

Data from a Phase III extension study shows that Tremfya (guselkumab) maintains joint efficacy and complete skin clearance in adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) through two years.

The findings are an extension of what was previously demonstrated through 24 weeks and one year on the interleukin (IL)-23 p19 subunit inhibitor from Janssen, the pharmaceutical arm of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson.

Following an initial approval in plaque psoriasis, Tremfya was approved by the European Commission in November 2020 for adults with active PsA who have been intolerant to a prior disease-modifying antirheumatic drug therapy.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Tremfya’s durable remission rates shown in UC trial
21 May 2024
Biotechnology
New guselkumab data shows consistent rates of skin clearance in severe plaque psoriasis
18 September 2017
Biotechnology
Janssen adds to body of guselkumab evidence ahead of EC decision
18 September 2017
Biotechnology
AbbVie and Janssen present progress in dermatology at AAD
19 February 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze