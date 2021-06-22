Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Two more manufacturing sites for BioNTech/Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
22 June 2021

The European Medicines Agency’s committee for human medicines (CHMP) has approved additional manufacturing sites for the production of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech and US pharma giant Pfizer.

One site, located in Reinbek, Germany, is operated by Allergopharma GmbH.

The other in Stein, Switzerland, is operated by Novartis Pharma.

The sites will perform finished product manufacturing steps at different stages of the process.

The two new sites are expected to support the continued supply of Comirnaty in the European Union.

This recommendation does not require a European Commission decision and the sites can become operational immediately.

