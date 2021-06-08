BRIEF—Umoja Biopharma appointment of David Fontana as CBSO

Umoja Biopharma, a US oncology company aiming to create next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, today announced the appointment of David Fontana as chief business and strategy officer.

Fontana joins Umoja from Bristol Myers Squibb, where he was an executive in the cell therapy franchise and part of the lymphoma disease strategy team.

There, he led the development of CD19 CAR T cell therapy Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel: liso-cel), from clinical evaluation to commercialization.

Prior to this role, he led the advancement of late-stage immuno-oncology assets and translational medicine as vice president of immuno-oncology at Pfizer.