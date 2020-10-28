Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—UNION Therapeutics appoints new CEO

Biotechnology
28 October 2020

UNION Therapeutics has appointed Kim Domela Kjoeller as chief executive officer, with effect from the start of 2021. Dr Kjoeller was formerly executive VP of global R&D at LEO Pharma.

UNION has also appointed Günter Ditzinger as chief technology officer. Dr Ditzinger has 30 years of experience at Sanofi, Novartis and Basilea Pharmaceutica.

In 2020, the Danish firm has significantly expanded its pipeline, through advancement of two antiviral candidates for COVID-19 (inhalation and nasal) into late-stage clinical development.

These expansions come in addition to ATx201, currently in Phase IIb development for atopic dermatitis, and bring the number of later stage clinical candidates to five.



