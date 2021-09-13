Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—US FDA to review tislelizumab in throat cancer

Biotechnology
13 September 2021

Beijing-based BeiGene has announced the US regulator has accepted its submission to market the checkpoint blocker tislelizumab for certain people with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).

The US FDA is set to make a decision by 12 July 2022. If approved, the therapy will be available as a second-line option, after chemotherapy.

Novartis has the right to develop and commercialize the treatment in the USA and other major markets outside of China, as part of a 2021 deal worth up to around $2 billion.

Tislelizumab is also under review for ESCC in China, where the therapy is already approved in five oncology indications.

The company outlined data from the Phase III RATIONALE 302 trial at ASCO 2021, showing significant benefit in prolonging survival for this patient population.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BeiGene’s tislelizumab approved in Europe for lung cancer
26 April 2024
Biotechnology
Another checkpoint blocker wins US FDA backing, at last
15 March 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—BeiGene applies for Chinese approval for tislelizumab
31 May 2019
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Boehringer's Shanghai biopharmaceuticals facility wins new customer
11 January 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze