Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Veraxa and Quadira to work together on ADCs

Biotechnology
14 June 2021

Germany’s Veraxa Biotech, formerly Velabs Therapeutics, has entered into a partnership agreement with Swiss firm Quadira Biosciences.

The companies will jointly develop a suite of novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) for the treatment of oncological conditions, using Veraxa’s drug conjugation technology and Quadira’s 3D cellular assay and assessment systems.

Veraxa will be entitled to undisclosed upfront payments and royalties on worldwide sale of products resulting from the collaboration.

Veraxa chief executive Christoph Antz said the collaboration would “strongly speed up the whole ADC drug development process.”

Quadira chief executive Arne Faiss said: “We will generate a suite of best-in-class ADC drug candidates with a significantly de-risked development trajectory and high preclinical maturity.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
ValiRx to collaborate with Deutsches Krebsforschungzentrum on further development of GeneICE
13 November 2014
Biotechnology
Trials commence on consortium's fully personalized cancer vaccines for glioblastoma
14 October 2014
Biotechnology
Northwest Bio says DCVax-L hospital exemption program under way in Germany
15 October 2014
Biotechnology
Merck Serono pulls plug on tecemotide in Stage III NSCLC
12 September 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze