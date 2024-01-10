Thursday 18 June 2026

BRIEF—Vertex updates investors at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

Biotechnology
10 January 2024

Outlining its goal of five launches over five years to 2028, Vertex Pharmaceuticals chief executive Reshma Kewalramani has presented a corporate update at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

With a portfolio of five marketed products across cystic fibrosis (CF), sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta thalassemia, Vertex has reported strong commercial performance in recent quarters.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2023 came in at $2.5 billion, a 6% increase, with a strong showing for cystic fibrosis med Trikaftra (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor).

At JPM 2024, the firm highlighted near-term revenue opportunities including from Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel) in SCD, vanzacaftor triple in CF and VX-548 in acute pain.

More on this story...

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