BRIEF—ViGeneron closes series A financing round

German gene therapy company ViGeneron has closed a series A funding round, raising an undisclosed amount from WuXi AppTec and Sequoia Capital China, among others.

The money will be used to develop the firm’s viral vector-based gene therapy platforms and drive product development in its two lead ophthalmic gene therapy programs.

Targeting certain limitations of existing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies, the firm hopes to achieve superior transduction of target cells.

ViGeneron is a spin-off of the Ludwig-Maximilians-University (LMU) in Munich.