BRIEF—Vigil Secures $90 million Series B financing

Just eight months after launching with a $50 million Series A, Cambridge, USA-based Vigil Neuroscience has announced a $90 million Series B financing led by Vida Ventures to further advance its pipeline of microglia targeted medicines for the treatment neurodegenerative diseases.

The company also announced adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), as the first indication for the company’s fully human monoclonal antibody, VGL101.

The accelerated pace with which Vigil is accelerating both its lead TREM2 activating monoclonal antibody, in patients as well as advance its small molecule program is a testament to the team’s deep commitment to creating a better tomorrow for patients with neurodegenerative diseases.

Vigil believes that its precision medicine approach to restore the function of the microglia can potentially be transformative for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases.