Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Vigil Secures $90 million Series B financing

Biotechnology
18 August 2021

Just eight months after launching with a $50 million Series A, Cambridge, USA-based Vigil Neuroscience has announced a $90 million Series B financing led by Vida Ventures to further advance its pipeline of microglia targeted medicines for the treatment neurodegenerative diseases.

The company also announced adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), as the first indication for the company’s fully human monoclonal antibody, VGL101.

The accelerated pace with which Vigil is accelerating both its lead TREM2 activating monoclonal antibody, in patients as well as advance its small molecule program is a testament to the team’s deep commitment to creating a better tomorrow for patients with neurodegenerative diseases.

Vigil believes that its precision medicine approach to restore the function of the microglia can potentially be transformative for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Exscientia and Blue Oak to use AI to find brain disorder drugs
15 October 2020
Series A
Latus Bio launches with $54 million in Series A financing
7 May 2024
Biotechnology
Egalet to file NDA for abuse-deterrent morphine in 4th-qtr
11 March 2015
Biotechnology
Biogen Idec's Plegridy achieves positive results over two years in multiple sclerosis
12 September 2014


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze