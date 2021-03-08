Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—What biotech should know about US COVID relief package

Biotechnology
8 March 2021

The US Senate passed President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Saturday, on a party-line vote of 50-49.

As the Senate-amended bill heads to the House of Representatives this week, the trade group BioIndustry Organization (BIO) has identified some examples of what the industry needs to know.

The Senate considered nearly 40 amendments to the House-passed bill, but approved fewer than 10. The New York Times takes a look at key changes.

Currently, rebates drug manufacturers pay to Medicaid programs are capped at the Average Manufacturer Price (AMP) of the drug.

The House-passed bill lifted the cap; the Senate bill deferred the effective date for a year.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Chinese biotechs remain optimistic about cross-border cooperations despite BIOSECURE Act
21 May 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Biotech investors oppose price setting under IRA
31 January 2024
Biotechnology
Chinese biotechs see cash again; late-stage assets most attractive
2 April 2024
Biotechnology
Flagship Pioneering and Samsung link up on translational science and medicine
8 January 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze