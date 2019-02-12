BRIEF—WuXi and Amicus agree commercial manufacturing deal

China’s WuXi Biologics and New Jersey, USA-based Amicus Therapeutics have inked a commercial manufacturing deal for the latter’s Pompe biologic ATB200.

Amicus, which is focused on developing therapies for rare metabolic diseases, started working with WuXi on the ATB200 program back in 2012. The candidate is now in pivotal testing.

Under the terms of the deal, WuXi will continue as exclusive manufacturer of both drug substance and drug product post-approval, using two sites in its network within the EU, China and USA.