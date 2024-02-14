Brii Biosciences enters into multiple beneficial deals with VBI Vaccines

China-based biotech Brii Biosciences (HKG: 2137) has entered into a second agreement with VBI Vaccines (Nasdaq: VBIV), sending the US firm’s up almost 10% to $0.72 in pre-market activity.

The collaboration aims to ensure expansion and control of future clinical and commercial supplies of BRII-179, a late-stage clinical asset in Brii Bio’s hepatitis B virus (HBV) functional cure portfolio.