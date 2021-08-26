Sunday 11 January 2026

Brii's antibody combination could offer new COVID-19 option

Biotechnology
26 August 2021
Sino-American company Brii Biosciences (HKG: 2137) has announced positive data from the ACTIV-2 Phase III trial evaluating the combination of BRII-196 and BRII-198 in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The monoclonal antibody combination therapy reduced the combined endpoint of hospitalizations and death by 78% over placebo in 837 COVID-19 patients at high risk of clinical progression.

"The devastating resurgence in COVID-19 cases over the past several months is a sobering reminder of how desperately we need treatment options"These data demonstrate that high-risk outpatients may benefit from the combination therapy up to 10 days following symptom onset.

