Brii's antibody combination could offer new COVID-19 option

Sino-American company Brii Biosciences (HKG: 2137) has announced positive data from the ACTIV-2 Phase III trial evaluating the combination of BRII-196 and BRII-198 in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
The monoclonal antibody combination therapy reduced the combined endpoint of hospitalizations and death by 78% over placebo in 837 COVID-19 patients at high risk of clinical progression.
"The devastating resurgence in COVID-19 cases over the past several months is a sobering reminder of how desperately we need treatment options"These data demonstrate that high-risk outpatients may benefit from the combination therapy up to 10 days following symptom onset.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze