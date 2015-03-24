Bristol-Myers acquires rights to Novo Nordisk program focused on autoimmune diseases

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has agreed to acquire from Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) an exclusive global license to a discovery biologics research program focused on modulating the innate immune system as a therapy for autoimmune diseases.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but news of the deal sent Novo Nordisk’s shares up 1.7% to 344.90 Danish kroner by mid afternoon today, while B-MS dipped 1.2% to $66.75. Novo Nordisk is divesting the assets as it focuses further on diabetes care.