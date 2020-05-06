Sunday 11 January 2026

Bristol-Myers' CAR-T cell therapy meets with FDA delay

Biotechnology
6 May 2020
bristol-myers-squibb-big

The submission of additional information, upon the request of the US regulator, has delayed the action date for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) CAR-T cell candidate lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel).

The firm has submitted an application to market the CD19-directed therapy for adults with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma, in the third-line setting.

The new Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date is November 16, 2020.

