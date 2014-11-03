Bristol-Myers enters option agreement to acquire Danish firm

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has entered into an exclusive option agreement to buy Denmark-based Galecto Biotech.
Under the deal, B-MS would gain worldwide rights to its lead asset TD139, a novel inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 in Phase I development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other pulmonary fibrotic conditions. The acquisition would help boost B-MS’ early-stage portfolio of fibrosis treatments, which includes the treatment BMS-986020 that is in Phase II clinical trials.
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