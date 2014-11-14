Bristol-Myers plans biologics manufacturing facility in Ireland

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) plans to construct a new state-of-the-art, large-scale biologics manufacturing facility in Cruiserath, County Dublin, Ireland, that will produce multiple therapies for the company’s growing biologics portfolio.

Once completed, the new facility will significantly increase B-MS’ biologics manufacturing capacity and play a central role in its global manufacturing network. The company says it has a robust and growing portfolio of approved and investigational biologic medicines across multiple therapeutic areas including oncology, virology and immunoscience.

Cost likely to be in the $900 million range