Bristol Myers Squibb and bluebird bio re-file BLA for ide-cel

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and partner bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced the submission of their Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration for idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel; bb2121), the companies’ investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.
The agency previously issued a surprise ‘refuse to file’ letter relating to the original filing in March this year. This re-submission provides further details on the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) module to address the outstanding regulatory requests from the FDA in May 2020.
The submission is based on results from the pivotal Phase II KarMMa study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ide-cel in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma patients exposed to an immunomodulatory (IMiD) agent, a proteasome inhibitor (PI) and an anti-CD38 antibody. Results from the study were shared during an oral presentation as part of the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 (ASCO20) Virtual Scientific Program.1
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze