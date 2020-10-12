Britain's biotechs raise record £1 billion 3-month financing

UK biotech companies raised more than £1billion ($1.3 billion) in equity finance between June and August 2020, the highest quarter for investments in the sector on record, according to new data published today by the BioIndustry Association (BIA) and Clarivate.

With £1.9 billion raised to date this year, 2020 is on target to be the best year ever recorded for this rapidly expanding sector, says the trade group.

The new report shows: